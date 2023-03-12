Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Pre-Oscars Dinner Party; Shares Stunning Pictures
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures with the team of her first Hollywood film 'Tell It Like A Woman'.
Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for the 95th Academy Awards. Before the big event, she attended a pre-Oscars dinner with the team of her Hollywood debut, Tell It Like A Woman.
The pictures showed Jacqueline dressed in a stunning navy blue pantsuit, posing with Anne Watanabe, a Japanese model, Mira Sorvino, an actor, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Indian fashion designers, Andrea Iervolino, a filmmaker, and other guests.
The Cirkus actor shared photos of the event on Twitter with the caption, "Pre Oscar- dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!"
Take a look:
Tell It Like a Woman is an Italian-American anthology, and it is directed by Leena Yadav, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Silvia Carobbio, Taraji P Henson, Mipo Oh, and Catherine Hardwicke. The film marks Jacqueline's debut in Hollywood.
Tell It Like a Woman's song 'Applause' has bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The track is competing with other nominees, including 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and 'This Is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
