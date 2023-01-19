'Sukesh Chandrashekhar Ruined My Career': Jacqueline Fernandez Tells Delhi Court

In continuation of the report, Jacqueline stated that he had introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed that the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was his aunt.

She added, “Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies.”

"Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," she said.

She also went on to add, as per the report, that Pinky was aware of his real identity. Adding, that it was Pinky, his aide, that introduced him as a “government official.”

"Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar's activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me," she said.