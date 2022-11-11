ADVERTISEMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez's Pre-Arrest Bail Extended in Extortion Case: Report

Jacqueline Fernandez was accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Jacqueline Fernandez's Pre-Arrest Bail Extended in Extortion Case: Report
i

The interim bail granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been extended by Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday, 11 November, according to a report by ANI.

In continuation to the report, the pre-arrest bail has now been extended till Tuesday, 15 November. The order on regular bail will also be pronounced on the same day.

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) had filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekhar for the alleged extortion of approximately Rs 200 crore from the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh. Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police for the same. In the supplementary chargesheet filed in August, the ED reportedly mentioned gifts that actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had received from him.

Also Read

Jacqueline, Arjun Rampal & Vidyut Jammwal Kickstart Shooting For 'Crakk'

Jacqueline, Arjun Rampal & Vidyut Jammwal Kickstart Shooting For 'Crakk'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×