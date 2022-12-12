Why Did Nora Fatehi File A Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez?

Why did Nora file a defamation suit? The actor alleged that Jacqueline made "defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons."

This was in response to Jacqueline's pleading before the Appellate Authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA court where she stated that she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebrities such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had been made witnesses.