Why Did Nora Fatehi File A Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez?
Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi court.
Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi court according to a news report by India Today. Jacqueline and Nora were both questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Why did Nora file a defamation suit? The actor alleged that Jacqueline made "defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons."
This was in response to Jacqueline's pleading before the Appellate Authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA court where she stated that she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebrities such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had been made witnesses.
What did Nora claim? In her plea she alleged that Jacqueline sought to defame her.
She stated in her plea, "Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons."
She also went on to refute all claims that she had anything to do with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She further stated that she had no direct link with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and that she only knew him through his wife, Lena Maria Paul.
She also denied receiving any gifts from the accused, claiming that her name was "unfairly" being dragged.
What is the 200-crore money laundering case about? Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He is accused of running an extortion racket from inside the Tihar Jail.
He has also conned Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.
