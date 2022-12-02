Actor Nora Fatehi Appears Before ED in Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

The ED has already filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case. The charge sheet filed against Jacqueline states that "she consciously chose to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past" for money.

In a recent development in the case, the interim bail granted to Jacqueline had been extended by Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday, 11 November.

Whereas, Nora Fatehi was also questioned earlier. According to the ED, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez expensive gifts from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He reportedly has multiple cases against him. And has also been arrested many times. The prime accused allegedly extorted around ₹ 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh. They are former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.