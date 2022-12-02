Actor Nora Fatehi Appears Before ED in Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case
Nora Fatehi was accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Actor Nora Fatehi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, according to a report by India Today.
The ED has already filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case. The charge sheet filed against Jacqueline states that "she consciously chose to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past" for money.
In a recent development in the case, the interim bail granted to Jacqueline had been extended by Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday, 11 November.
Whereas, Nora Fatehi was also questioned earlier. According to the ED, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez expensive gifts from the conman.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He reportedly has multiple cases against him. And has also been arrested many times. The prime accused allegedly extorted around ₹ 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh. They are former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.