CBFC Asks Makers of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to Make Changes in Its Songs
CBFC has asked Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the film in accordance with the board's guidelines.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Pathaan to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on 29 December, as per a report by PTI. The film's production banner, Yash Raj Films, has been asked to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with the board's guidelines.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.
The CBFC's Statement
In continuation to the PTI report, Joshi said, "The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release."
Joshi further told PTI, "CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."
"Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it," he added.
The Controversy Over 'Besharam Rang'
Pathaan courted controversy after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang' featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika on 12 December. The film received boycott calls for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments' through a sequence in the song that showed Deepika in a saffron bikini.
Earlier this month, a complaint was filed before the district court of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika, and others for 'hurting religious sentiments' of Hindus in 'Besharam Rang'.
In addition, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also expressed their displeasure over the song's usage of saffron and green colours and demanded changes in it.
"The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset," Mishra said in a statement.
How Twitter Reacted
Several users on Twitter had mixed reactions to the controversy. While some of them raised questions over the CBFC's decision, others showed their complete support for it. One of the users wrote, "Whole #Pathan song's controversy is such stupid thing. All colors are important in Sanatan Dharma, Kesariya is as important as Green."
Here are some other reactions:
Earlier this week, the makers of the film released another song, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' featuring the lead actors.
Pathaan is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January 2023.
