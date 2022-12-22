ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan Groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' From Pathaan

Pathaan is set to release on 25 January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The makers of Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham, released their second song from the film 'Pathaan' on 22 December. The song, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' features Deepika and Shah Rukh, who were last seen together on-screen in Chennai Express.

The song features Deepika and Shah Rukh as they groove to the beats of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. The two actors are dressed casually for the song. Unlike the previous song, 'Besharam Rang,' this song has an upbeat tune.

The previous song, on the other hand, was set in a beach in Spain. In the previous music video, Deepika looked sizzling in her golden swim-suit, while Shah Rukh was seen sporting a man-bun

Shah Rukh's film is set to release on 25 January 2023. He will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki. This comes after his three-year hiatus from films. He was last seen in Zero in 2018.

