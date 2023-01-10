'Pathaan' Trailer: Get Ready for Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham's Face-Off

The most-awaited trailer of the year is finally here. The makers of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, unveiled the official trailer of the action-thriller on Tuesday, 10 January.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF "spy universe," wherein Shah Rukh will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.