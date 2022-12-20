'I Might Not Be As Good As Tiger': SRK On Convincing Aditya Chopra For 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh shared, "Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak, injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao (make an action film)’. So, they told me, ‘Sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge (You are saying this now, but you will get tired)’. I asked them to at least try. I told them, I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best.”

The Om Shanti Om actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office and received a lot of criticism.

Shah Rukh further told Robin, "I was actually taking a break for just one year. I thought, ‘thoda rukta hun, physically fit hota hun’ (I should take a break and get physically fit). Zero required a lot of hard work, and then it didn’t work as well and nobody liked it, I felt bad. But then I thought I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki (enough of what I want to do). But I also wanted to do something which was different for me,”