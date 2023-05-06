SRK's 'Pathaan' Becomes the First Hindi Film to Release in Bangladesh Post 1971

According to reports, Pathaan was earlier scheduled for a 24 February release; however, now it has been pushed to 12 May. The initial date of release was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at a press conference on 19 February.

Speaking about Pathaan's release in Bangladesh, Nelson D’Souza of YRF shared in a media statement, "Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people, and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!"

"Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory," he added.