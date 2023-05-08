8 Years of ‘Piku’: Deepika Padukone Shares BTS Pics Ft Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan

Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late actor Irrfan Khan, has completed eight years since it hit big screens. The beloved comedy drama is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

On the film's 8th anniversary, Deepika took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself, Irrfan, and Amitabh. She captioned the post, "It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. @irrfan, I miss you! @amitabhbachchan , @sircarshoojit & @juhic3 I love you! To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. #Piku."