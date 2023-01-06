ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Controversy, Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ Has Us Hooked and Here’s Proof

Have you watched these viral covers of 'Besharam Rang'?

As soon as Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, released on 12 December, there has been a frenzy on the internet, and the fervour refuses to die down.

From receiving backlash and trolling surrounding Deepika's outfit, being called "provocative", and an "insult to the Holy saffron colour", to calls demanding a ban on Pathaan, a lot has been said and done against the song.

Despite the controversy, one thing is for sure - art has a way of transcending obstructions. It's true for 'Besharam Rang' as well. The song has found its way to the hearts of netizens. The craze has even crossed international boundaries, and many dance covers of the song have now gone viral.

Check them out here!

