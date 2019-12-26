QuickE: Aamir Bashir Calls out Saif; Mona Singh’s Wedding

Saif Ali Khan’s recent comment on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been criticised by his Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir. Bashir, who essayed the role of inspector Majid Ali Khan in the series, took to Twitter to reprehend the actor's stance on the issue, urging Saif’s character Sartaj to talk to his Muslim coworker Majid to get a better understanding of the state of affairs. Aamir also wrote that even Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) was aware of the condition of the country.

Read more on The Quint