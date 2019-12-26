QuickE: Aamir Bashir Calls out Saif; Mona Singh’s Wedding
1. ‘Sacred Games’ Actor Aamir Bashir Criticises Saif’s Stand on CAA
Saif Ali Khan’s recent comment on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been criticised by his Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir. Bashir, who essayed the role of inspector Majid Ali Khan in the series, took to Twitter to reprehend the actor's stance on the issue, urging Saif’s character Sartaj to talk to his Muslim coworker Majid to get a better understanding of the state of affairs. Aamir also wrote that even Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) was aware of the condition of the country.
2. Mona Singh Has a Joyful Mehendi Ceremony Before Dec Wedding
TV actor Mona Singh is set to tie the knot with her fiance Shyam, an investment banker, on 27 December. Pictures from the Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin star’s mehendi ceremony, which was held on 25 December, have surfaced on social media. The happy bride-to-be can be seen wearing a pink outfit with floral accessories and gleefully showing off her mehendi. Another shows her posing with her co-star, comedian Gaurav Gera.
3. Varun, Nora Fatehi Twerk It out in ‘Garmi Song’ From Street Dancer
The first song from upcoming film Street Dancer 3D just dropped. Titled ‘Garmi Song’, the song is an upbeat, peppy track meant to groove to. It goes perfectly well with the end-of-year festive season going on right now. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
The rap-song features elaborate and impressive dance sequences by both Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi as the two dance together in a club. ‘Garmi Song’ is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar.
4. Jay Bhanushali, Karan Patel Share First Photos of Their Baby Girls
TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Karan Patel celebrated their first Christmas with their newly born daughters this year. Jay took to Instagram to share the first photo of his baby girl Tara, from an adorable Snow White-themed photoshoot. She’s dressed like the Disney princess asleep in her crib that’s surrounded by apples. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel also shared a photo of his daughter Mehr on Instagram over Christmas.
5. Ayushmann & Tahira Celebrate Belated Christmas in Bahamas
Bollywood had the most fun Christmas this year. While some celebs were in Mumbai, others went on a vacation this festive season. Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have taken to Bahamas for a break. The actor took to Instagram to share some photos.
