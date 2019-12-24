Santa Cap, Tree & Gifts: Sara, Alia Shraddha Ring in Christmas
Bollywood has already started preparing for Christmas, with Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan taking to social media to share photos as to how they are gearing up for the festivities. Shraddha rang in the holiday spirit dressed in a Santa Claus hat. She posed with a huge Christmas calendar that was full of goodies. “A Christmas calendar that has my favourites treats in it! And messages of daily inspiration about incredible women in history!,” the actor wrote on Instagram.
On the other hand, Alia rang in Christmas eve with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and posted a pic on her Instagram stories. She was dressed in green colour, printed nightsuit as she posed with Akansha in front of their Christmas tree. Akansha wore a red colour dress, similar to Alia's. The post shared by the friends has the famous sitcom FRIENDS line written at the bottom--I'll be there for you.
Sara, meanwhile, shared a photo with a huge Christmas tree that has been set up at her house.
