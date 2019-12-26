‘Sacred Games’ Actor Aamir Bashir Criticises Saif’s Stand on CAA

Aamir also wrote that even Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) was aware of the condition of the country.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, Saif said that he is trying to understand the situation better. “It is everybody's right to protest peacefully and everybody's right not to. I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more. There is so much being written in the press, there are so many things that give us concern about what we are reading,” the actor had said.

He also added that “in many ways India has to define herself.” “She will be defined by either the judiciary or the government or ultimately the people and we will know in what kind of environment we are living in. But it is still a little... That is dwelling on what I am reading and what I am told,” he said.