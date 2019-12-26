Pics: Mona Singh Has a Joyful Mehendi Ceremony Before Dec Wedding
TV actor Mona Singh is set to tie the knot with her fiance Shyam, an investment banker, on 27 December. Pictures from the Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin star’s mehendi ceremony, which was held on 25 December, have surfaced on social media. The happy bride-to-be can be seen wearing a pink outfit with floral accessories and gleefully showing off her mehendi. Another shows her posing with her co-star, comedian Gaurav Gera.
Check out photos here:
According to reports, Mona made a trip to Goa for her bachelorette and the couple will host a pre-wedding party on 26 December.
Mona Singh made her name in television with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which premiered in 2003. She also featured in other shows such as Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada. She was last seen in ALTBalaji web series M.O.M. Mission Over Mars, which also starred Sakshi Tanwar. The show is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission, which was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013. She is currently shooting for the next season of Ekta Kapoor's web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.
