Pics: Mona Singh Has a Joyful Mehendi Ceremony Before Dec Wedding

Mona Singh made her name in television with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which premiered in 2003. She also featured in other shows such as Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada. She was last seen in ALTBalaji web series M.O.M. Mission Over Mars, which also starred Sakshi Tanwar. The show is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission, which was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013. She is currently shooting for the next season of Ekta Kapoor's web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.