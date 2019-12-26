Varun, Nora Fatehi Twerk It out in ‘Garmi Song’ From Street Dancer
The first song from upcoming film Street Dancer 3D just dropped. Titled ‘Garmi Song’, the song is an upbeat, peppy track meant to groove to. It goes perfectly well with the end-of-year festive season going on right now. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
The rap-song features elaborate and impressive dance sequences by both Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi as the two dance together in a club. ‘Garmi Song’ is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. Watch the video here:
On 18 December, the trailer for Street Dancer 3D dropped. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. The clip begins with Varun saying “be it cricket or dance battle, everyone loves watching India and Pakistan face to face. This sets off the premise for the plot.
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are at loggerheads with each other. They clash on the dance floor and Prabhudeva comes in as their coach. From immigration to the India-Pakistan relationship, Street Dancer 3 touches upon some issues. The choreography seems top notch and we are quite excited to see both Varun and Shraddha’s performances.
Varun Dhawan had shared the son on his social media earlier. With the caption, “ #GARMI It’s not a love song it’s a club song”
Varun Dhawan had earlier dropped the first look from the film. In the poster, a bare-chested Varun has his head covered with a black hoodie. He has a tattoo and a determined expression on his face. The actor shared the look on social media. He wrote, “Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 1️8th dec Only 7️ sleeps away”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)