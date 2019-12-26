Varun, Nora Fatehi Twerk It out in ‘Garmi Song’ From Street Dancer

The first song from upcoming film Street Dancer 3D just dropped. Titled ‘Garmi Song’, the song is an upbeat, peppy track meant to groove to. It goes perfectly well with the end-of-year festive season going on right now. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The rap-song features elaborate and impressive dance sequences by both Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi as the two dance together in a club. ‘Garmi Song’ is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. Watch the video here: