Jay Bhanushali, Karan Patel Share First Photos of Their Baby Girls
TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Karan Patel celebrated their first Christmas with their newly born daughters this year. Jay took to Instagram to share the first photo of his baby girl Tara, from an adorable Snow White-themed photoshoot. She’s dressed like the Disney princess asleep in her crib that’s surrounded by apples. ““As promised on my first birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teddy bear my life my soul my happiness... your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it…” he wrote.
Karanvir Bohra, Yuvika Chaudhary, Neha Mishra and other celebs gave the photo a thumbs up in the comments and congratulated Jay and his wife Mahi Vij.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel also shared a photo of his daughter Mehr on Instagram over Christmas.
His wife Ankita Bhargava has previously suffered a miscarriage before Mehr was born. The actor told Hindustan Times, “We never lost faith in ourselves and we had the support of our well-wishers and loved ones. We were a bit scared but kept praying nothing goes wrong.” “We were hoping to have a daughter, especially after the unfortunate miscarriage earlier. This time, we did not want to anticipate or pre-plan anything, because if expectations are not met they lead to a lot of heartbreak. We simply waited for our Mehr... which was God’s gift to us after we lost our daughter the last time.”
