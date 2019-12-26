Jay Bhanushali, Karan Patel Share First Photos of Their Baby Girls

His wife Ankita Bhargava has previously suffered a miscarriage before Mehr was born. The actor told Hindustan Times, “We never lost faith in ourselves and we had the support of our well-wishers and loved ones. We were a bit scared but kept praying nothing goes wrong.” “We were hoping to have a daughter, especially after the unfortunate miscarriage earlier. This time, we did not want to anticipate or pre-plan anything, because if expectations are not met they lead to a lot of heartbreak. We simply waited for our Mehr... which was God’s gift to us after we lost our daughter the last time.”