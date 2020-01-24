QuickE: Abhishek in ‘Bob Biswas’; Manushi’s Look in ‘Prithviraj’

Film producer Vinay Sinha, who produced films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Rafoo Chakkar and Chor Police and others, passed away on Friday, 24 January. He was also the Vice President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). The cause of death remains unknown. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted news of his demise writing, “#SadNews Producer #VinaySinha passed away few hours back. Vinay ji is known for producing #AndazApnaApna #RafooChakkar #ChorPolice and TV serials. He was also vice president of #IMPPA. He was presently working on few projects which included sequel of #AndazApnaApna. Om Shanti.”

