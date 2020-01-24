QuickE: Abhishek in ‘Bob Biswas’; Manushi’s Look in ‘Prithviraj’
1. Abhishek Teases Look in ‘Bob Biswas’; Here’s How SRK Reacted
Abhishek Bachchan teased his look from his upcoming film Bob Biswas. He tweeted a photo of himself behind the clapboard where we can see a bit of his bespectacled face peeking out. “Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar,” he wrote. Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the film, reacted to Abhishek’s tweet saying that he’s experiencing “major FOMO” and wished him luck with the shoot. “Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process,” he tweeted.
2. Manushi Gives Us a Glimpse of Her First Look From ‘Prithviraj’
Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj. She is starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Manushi has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her character. In the film based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita. The photo shows a silhouette of Manushi. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj.”
3. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Producer Vinay Sinha Passes Away
Film producer Vinay Sinha, who produced films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Rafoo Chakkar and Chor Police and others, passed away on Friday, 24 January. He was also the Vice President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). The cause of death remains unknown. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted news of his demise writing, “#SadNews Producer #VinaySinha passed away few hours back. Vinay ji is known for producing #AndazApnaApna #RafooChakkar #ChorPolice and TV serials. He was also vice president of #IMPPA. He was presently working on few projects which included sequel of #AndazApnaApna. Om Shanti.”
4. ‘83’ Poster Introduces Pankaj Tripathi as Cricket Team’s Manager
Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of the team’s manager, Man Singh. Introducing him Ranveer wrote, “THE CHIEF !!! His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India 🇮🇳 The best ‘Man’ Manager of all ! Presenting @pankajtripathi as PR MAN SINGH !”
5. Amitabh Bachchan Dances With Jaya at Katrina Kaif’s ‘Wedding’
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif recently shot for an advertisement for a jewellery brand. The actor shared a few stills from the shoot on his blog. He and Jaya are dressed in wedding finery and appear to be giving away their daughter’s (played by Katrina) hand in marriage.
