Amitabh Bachchan Dances With Jaya at Katrina Kaif’s ‘Wedding’

The ad also features Telugu cinema star Nagarjuna, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu Ganesan. In his blog, Bachchan described working with them as “an honour”. He posted photos with the three of them and paid tribute to their parents and film icons, Akkineni Nageshwara, Raaj Kumar and Shivaji Ganesan.

“The respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression. I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three legends. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan (Prabhu Ganesan’s father) and Dr Raaj Kumar and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary father Akkineni Nageshwara,” he wrote.

“I touch their feet in reverence, not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind and – this is most important – the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny!

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports professor from Nagpur who pioneered concept of ‘jhoparpatti football’ (slum football). The film releases on 8 May.