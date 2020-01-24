‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Producer Vinay Sinha Passes Away

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also shared his condolences on Twitter, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like Andaz Apna Apna, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul rest in peace.”

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994 and became a cult classic. The comedy starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. Rajkumar Santoshi was allegedly planning to remake the film, which completed 25 years last year. Speculation was rife that Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh were being considered for the reboot. However, neither Santoshi nor the actors have confirmed the news.