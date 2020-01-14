Jatin Sarna Is the Fearless Batsman Yashpal Sharma in ‘83’ Poster

Yet another poster of 83 has been released by Ranveer Singh, showing actor Jatin Sarna’s look as Yashpal Sharma. Sarna, most popularly known for playing Bunty in Sacred Games, bears striking resemblance to the cricketer in the poster. “GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83 Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega,” wrote Ranveer.