Jatin Sarna Is the Fearless Batsman Yashpal Sharma in ‘83’ Poster
Yet another poster of 83 has been released by Ranveer Singh, showing actor Jatin Sarna’s look as Yashpal Sharma. Sarna, most popularly known for playing Bunty in Sacred Games, bears striking resemblance to the cricketer in the poster. “GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83 Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega,” wrote Ranveer.
Previously, three posters from the film were released. On 13 January, Ranveer Singh unveiled the first look of Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem who will be essaying the role of veteran cricketer Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath. Ranveer took to social media to make the announcement.
He also shared Jiiva’s poster from the film. The Tamil actor will be making his Hindi film debut and is essaying the role of batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film.
The first look of Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar was also released and was captioned, “Your favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy! Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)