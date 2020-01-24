Abhishek Teases Look in ‘Bob Biswas’; Here’s How SRK Reacted

Bob Biswas, is a spin-off about eponymous contract killer from Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. It will be helmed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan. He is also set to star with Ileana D’Cruz and Lekha Prajapati in The Big Bull, which is being produced by Ajay Devgan and Anand Pandit. The film is based on Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was convicted in the Securities Scam of 1992. Red Chillies’ last production was Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.