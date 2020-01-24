Abhishek Teases Look in ‘Bob Biswas’; Here’s How SRK Reacted
Abhishek Bachchan teased his look from his upcoming film Bob Biswas. He tweeted a photo of himself behind the clapboard where we can see a bit of his bespectacled face peeking out. “Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar,” he wrote.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the film, reacted to Abhishek’s tweet saying that he’s experiencing “major FOMO” and wished him luck with the shoot. “Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process,” he tweeted.
Bob Biswas, is a spin-off about eponymous contract killer from Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. It will be helmed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan. He is also set to star with Ileana D’Cruz and Lekha Prajapati in The Big Bull, which is being produced by Ajay Devgan and Anand Pandit. The film is based on Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was convicted in the Securities Scam of 1992. Red Chillies’ last production was Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )