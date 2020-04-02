COVID-19 Not End of World: Grandson of Cured Elderly Kerala Couple

His sister’s child tested negative but was staying in the quarantine facility with the rest of the family.

On Tuesday, good news was delivered amid the bleakness of the coronavirus pandemic, that his grandparents, the oldest coronavirus patients in Kerala – 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Mariyamma – made a full recovery.

Today, all the family members have recovered and some even discharged.

Riju told The Quint how Kerala has surpassed any state in the standard of medical aid provided, the sensitisation drives by the government to spread awareness and his response to all the criticism that has come in the way of his family.