Quarantined Kerala Man Watches Father’s Last Rites From Window

The coronavirus pandemic has given the world a lot to remember. With over 6,000 deaths worldwide, there’s panic everywhere. For the first time in a while, real life feels more morbid than the fictionalised dystopian setups we’ve been fed by pop culture.

Recently, a 30-year-old man, Lino Abel, had no choice but to watch his father’s last rites through the window on his medical college in Kerala, where he is currently in quarantine. Separated by circumstances and responsibility towards the lives of others, he watched helplessly as his father’s body was taken home for the last rites.