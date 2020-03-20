Kerala Finds a Unique Way to Social Distance While Buying Alcohol

Thankfully, we’ve all agreed to the fact that ‘social distancing’ is the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But no one’s taking that advice as seriously as people in Kerala.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a photo which shows people queued up outside a liquor store. However, what makes the photo so special is that the people are standing at more than an arm’s distance from each other.

The tweet reads, “Winning the internet today, Kerala folks show you how to safely buy booze during Coronavirus. #SocialDrinkstancing”