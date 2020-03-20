Kerala Finds a Unique Way to Social Distance While Buying Alcohol
When Indians follow rules, they do it with their own twist. After all, ‘jugaad’ has been our motto since time immemorial and even a pandemic can’t change that.
Thankfully, we’ve all agreed to the fact that ‘social distancing’ is the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But no one’s taking that advice as seriously as people in Kerala.
Recently, a Twitter user posted a photo which shows people queued up outside a liquor store. However, what makes the photo so special is that the people are standing at more than an arm’s distance from each other.
The tweet reads, “Winning the internet today, Kerala folks show you how to safely buy booze during Coronavirus. #SocialDrinkstancing”
Similarly, another user shared another photo of people in Kerala practising social distancing.
Naturally, this left Twitter impressed.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
