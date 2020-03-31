How Kerala’s Immigration Hotspot Reined in COVID-19 Spread

On 11 March 2020, Pathanamthitta, a migration hotspot in southeastern Kerala, became the district with the highest number of cases in the state. Among the districts with lowest poverty rates in the state in India, it had nine cases, all linked to foreign travellers and their primary contacts.

Most of those who were infected had travelled widely across the district before they were diagnosed with the infection, it was later found. This, along with the fact that the virus’ reproductive number – the number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual – is 2 to 2.5 persons, had led to fears that the district was looking at an unmanageable contagion.

But over nearly two weeks to 23 March 2020, the district managed to limit the cases to 10. On 29 March 2020, it had a total of 12 cases. Kasaragod, in north Kerala, is now the district reporting the maximum cases, mostly Gulf returnees and their contacts.