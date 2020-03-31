Kerala Doctor Cancels Wedding Date to Serve Patients Amid COVID-19
Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, many healthcare professionals have been working day and night, away from their families in order to surmount the global pandemic. One such example is that of a 23-year-old surgeon from Kerela, who cancelled her wedding date and decided to serve the afflicted patients ahead of her personal life.
Dr Shifa M Mohammed, who is a house surgeon at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur, was supposed to tie the knot with her Dubai-based fiance on 29 March. But instead of a bridal dress, the young surgeon chose to don herself in protective gear on her wedding day and took off to nurse patients admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital.
“Marriage can wait, not my patients who are struggling for their lives in the isolation wards. It is true, I was in the corona ward on my wedding day and some of my friends even teased me saying I was dressed in my best attire (PPE). But I always enjoy serving my patients. I didn’t do anything great. I only did my duty.”Dr Shifa M Mohammed
Shifa's family too was very supportive of her decision and encouraged her to do her job. Mukkam Mohammed, her father who is a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and LDF district convenor in Kozhikode also took pride in his daughter’s decision and motivated her to give her best in order to save the patients.
“When we approached the groom Anus Mohammad, a businessman in Dubai, he also readily agreed to it. I am a social worker and my wife is a teacher. Both my daughters have imbibed this spirit from our social work,” he said.
With the rising numbers of COVID-19 infected patients in Kerala, the state government decided to convert the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur to a dedicated facility to treat COVID-19 patients. The state has reported two disease-related deaths and 234 people remain in isolation wards so far.
In such tragic times of a global pandemic, people like Shifa keep our hopes alive and give us the strength to fight this together.
