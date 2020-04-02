COVID-19: Kerala Govt Finds Solution for Distressed Dairy Farmers
Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many businesses have taken a hit. Dairy farmers, in particular, are having a tough time as there is not enough demand to keep them running. Due to the lockdown, many shops are shut and it is difficult to physically deliver milk to houses. Recently, dairy farmers in Kerala found themselves in a difficult situation after their supply of milk was not procured by Milma, a Kerala dairy cooperative.
According to a report by The New Indian Express, the state government has announced that surplus milk will be migrant labourers and anganwadi children. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.
Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government will also be using surplus milk to make milk powder. Aavin, the the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, has opened up a factory at Erode where Milma can convert 50,000 litres of milk into milk powder every day.
The crisis had arisen after the Tamil Nadu government was unable to procure milk from Milma, as the former also had unsold stock. This, in turn, affected the dairy farmers in Kerala who depended on Milma for timely procurement of their milk supply.
The Kerala government has shown, that in times like this, it is the government’s responsibility to step up and help out those worst affected by the situation.
(With inputs from New Indian Express)