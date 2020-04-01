Always Looking for Helpers: NGOs Working for COVID-19 Relief
The coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown in India is not just a public health crisis. It is also an economic crisis — taking away the livelihoods of migrant, daily labourers and exposing vulnerable people like sanitation workers to the dangers of infection. To combat the lack of food supplies and loss of income, NGOs across the country are working with these vulnerable groups. Here’s a list of organisations you can donate to.
(This is an indicative list, and will be updated with details of newer organisations.)
Aurangabad, Maharashtra
- Centre for Applied Research and People's Engagement Supporting over 200 waste-pickers who step out everyday in Aurangabad by providing household essential supplies at Rs. 3,000 per family of four for one month. Here's the fundraiser.
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Sanagama The COVID-19 lockdown has affected sex workers and transpeople, and Sangama – a non government organisation working for the rights of the working class – is raising funds for 500 homes of sex-workers and transpeople in Karnataka. You can read more here.
Gubbachi Learning Community An NGO which is organising food grains for daily wage workers and their families.
Hasiru Dala Hasiru Dala has identified 1,000 vulnerable wastepickers' families in six cities of Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysuru, umakuru, Davanagere, Hubli/Dharawad). You can read about their work here.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Yein Udaan A Chennai-based NGO, Yein Udaan is providing grocery kits to lower income communities, along with providing books to children in the community. You can read more about their work here.
Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Charitnation Trust An NGO called the Charitnation Trust is reaching out to daily-wage earners in the city. Read more about their work here.
Delhi
PAIGAM PAIGAM, in partnership with community leaders in New Seemapuri, are providing safety kits to wastepickers in the area, including a mask and hand sanitizer. Read more about their work here.
Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DYFA) The DYFA is organising a campaign to raise funds for daily wagers who don't have a home. Read more about their work here.
Goonj Goonj is raising money for daily wage workers who have travelled back to their village or are stranded due to the lockdown announced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can contact them here.
MCKS Food for the Hungry Foundation The organisation is providing food to daily-wage workers in Delhi. You can donate here.
Prabhaav Foundation The foundation is doing a distribution drive in collaboration with the Delhi Police, by providing essential supplies to families with food packets. You can donate to them here.
Hyderabad
Safa Society Safa Society is providing basic ration and hygiene supply kits to daily wagers, migrant workers, street children, single parents and beggars in Hyderabad in Telangana. You can read about their work here.
Kolkata
DesirOvation DesirOvation is an organisation which is providing daily-wage workers with a basic ration kit. You can read more about them here.
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Manjhi Skilling Foundation Manjhi Skilling Foundation is feeding 500 families with 1,000 meals in the morning and evening in a slum cluster in Hiranandani Gardens Powai, Mumbai, in partnership with CRISIL. You can donate here.