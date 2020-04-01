110 New COVID-19 Cases in TN Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Event

Tamil Nadu saw its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases as 110 new persons tested positive Wednesday, 1 April, said Beela Rajesh, the state health secretary. All of them are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event was held in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.



So far, out of the 234 confirmed cases in the state, 190 are connected to the Delhi meeting and spread over 19 districts.

Of the 1,500 people from the state who had attended the meeting, 1,130 returned.

The government and corporations had put out several calls asking for people who have attended the meeting to voluntarily check into hospitals. Following the call, several have come forward in the last 24 hours.



Presently, 1,103 persons are in isolation and 658 of their samples have been tested.