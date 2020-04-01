Use ‘God’s Wealth’ for COVID-19: Teenage Boy Writes Letter to PM
(Photo Courtesy: India Today / Edited by The Quint)

A 15-year-old boy from Dehra Dun, Abhinav Kumar Sharma, recently wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi with a rather sincere request. Abhinav, a young teen studying at the St Joseph’s Academy in Dehra Dun wrote a truly heartwarming letter, expressing his empathy.

The letter stated the grave situation the nation faces right now and suggested the Prime Minister to make it “mandatory for all religious trusts, irrespective of which religion they follow, to donate 80% of God’s wealth” to be donated to the PM CARES Fund in order to use the money for people distressed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am sure god would be happy to bless us if this money saves god’s children. We all will have more faith in humanity”
Abhinav wrote in his letter to the PM
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Abhinav’s request comes from a touching place. With the lockdown being imposed in the country, many people who don’t have the privilege of self-isolating in the comfort of their homes have had to walk back to their respective homes.

These homeless and migrant workers who stand jobless at the moment, really require all the support they can get right now.

We hope for the Prime Minister to find Abhinav’s good-hearted letter and respond to his genuine concerns.

(With inputs from India Today)

