Use ‘God’s Wealth’ for COVID-19: Teenage Boy Writes Letter to PM

A 15-year-old boy from Dehra Dun, Abhinav Kumar Sharma, recently wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi with a rather sincere request. Abhinav, a young teen studying at the St Joseph’s Academy in Dehra Dun wrote a truly heartwarming letter, expressing his empathy.

The letter stated the grave situation the nation faces right now and suggested the Prime Minister to make it “mandatory for all religious trusts, irrespective of which religion they follow, to donate 80% of God’s wealth” to be donated to the PM CARES Fund in order to use the money for people distressed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.