COVID-19 Cases Rise to 1,637 in India, 38 Dead: Health Ministry
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,637 on Wednesday, 1 April, with the death toll standing at 38, according to the latest Health Ministry data.
There are now 1,466 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 132 people have been cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.
Authorities launched a nationwide search on Tuesday for participants of a huge religious gathering held earlier this month in the national capital's Nizamuddin area, which has become the new epicentre of the deadly virus pandemic amid fears that thousands present there could have carried the infection to the length and breadth of the country.
Thousands of participants of the Tablighi Jamaat held in mid-March in Nizamuddin, which is also home to a famous Dargah, are known to have returned to their homes in virtually every state including Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Gujarat. Many of these states have reported COVID-19 cases linked to this congregation.
Officials have been saying that some mismatch occurs due to delay in assigning certain cases to a particular state after doing necessary checks.
The central government separately told the Supreme Court it has taken “proactive and preemptive timely steps” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but termed fake news as the biggest hindrance and sought a direction for the media not to publish any COVID-19 information without ascertaining facts with authorities.
The apex court asked the Centre to prevent migration of people due to coronavirus and to set up within 24 hours a portal for disseminating real-time information on the pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.
It also said, "panic will destroy more lives than the virus" and asked the Centre to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants.
Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the government is using cluster containment strategies and doing rigorous contact tracing in these hotspots to check the virus from further spreading.
Agarwal, however, said it was not the time to find faults but to take action.
(With inputs from PTI.)
