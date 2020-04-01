COVID-19 Cases Rise to 1,637 in India, 38 Dead: Health Ministry

Authorities launched a nationwide search on Tuesday for participants of a huge religious gathering held earlier this month in the national capital's Nizamuddin area, which has become the new epicentre of the deadly virus pandemic amid fears that thousands present there could have carried the infection to the length and breadth of the country.

Thousands of participants of the Tablighi Jamaat held in mid-March in Nizamuddin, which is also home to a famous Dargah, are known to have returned to their homes in virtually every state including Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Gujarat. Many of these states have reported COVID-19 cases linked to this congregation.