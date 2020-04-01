Ensure Surveillance During COVID-19 Is Temporary: Citizens to Govt

Time-Limited: All measures related to the public emergency response to COVID-19 should be temporary in nature and limited in scope and should not become permanent features of governance. The personal data collected for the purpose of public health should be deleted automatically without maintaining any copies, once the pandemic has been declared to be over.

Necessity and Proportionality: Any collection, processing of personal data, including health data, shall be necessary and proportionate for the purpose of combating the pandemic and public health. In some states, the list of persons who are under quarantine have been made public under the guise of public monitoring.

Transparency and Accountability: Processing of personal data must be conducted transparently, and appropriate notices must be provided about use, collection and purpose in an easy to read, plain-language format. Individuals must be informed as to the volume, extent, and purpose of their personal data being collected, processed, stored or transferred.

Use Restrictions: No use of the data unconnected to public health should be allowed. Use of such data for advertisement and commercial purposes unrelated to public health should be completely prohibited. Health data needs to be kept confidential and secure, and should be deleted automatically after the pandemic.

Security: Security protections for data processing during the COVID-19 pandemic should not be compromised and the data must be maintained securely and must be exchanged only through secure platforms and hardware.