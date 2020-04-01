Kalaburagi: Daughter of First COVID-19 Victim Recovers From Virus

The daughter of the man who became India’s first coronavirus victim in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Monday, 30 March.

A report in Asian Age states that the 45-year-old woman was discharged from the ESIC Hospital two days ago. The woman, who was also the primary care-giver to her 76-year-old father, tested positive after her father succumbed due to complications on 10 March.

According to the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner B Sharath, the woman was tested for COVID-19 after spending 14 days in isolation, and turned out to be negative. She also reportedly tested negative on another test done a day later.

The family’s residence and the area around it was clamped down as health department officials conducted contact tracing and put people who may have come into contact with the first COVID-19 patient in Kalaburagi at the time.

As many as 7,827 houses have reportedly been surveyed in Kalaburagi to find people suffering from cough, fever or any other symptoms of COVID-19.

So far, nine people have been discharged from hospitals in Karnataka after successfully recovering.

(With inputs from Asian Age)