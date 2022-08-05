In the Name of Development, Bihar Is Slowly Losing Its Dense Forests

Last year, on May 31, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, through his social media handle appealed to the citizens of the state to take steps towards protecting their environment. He elaborated about Bihar’s Hariyali Mission, which started in 2012, under which the state aimed to plant 24 crore trees. Out of this, 22 crore trees have already been planted, he said.

But data on green cover and other recent developments are indicating that green cover is declining as forest areas are being diverted for infrastructure development. Additionally, there is scepticism over the initiatives taken to increase forest area in the state.

Bihar has a total of 9,722 square kilometers (sq. kms) of area, about 10 percent of the state’s area, where forests and trees exist. Kaimur district in the state has the highest density of forest area spread over 1051.6 sq. kms. It is followed by West Champaran with 903.3 sq.kms of forest area and Rohtas with 699.9 sq. kms of forest area.