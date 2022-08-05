ADVERTISEMENT

Decomposed Body of FTII Student Found in Hostel, Police Suspect Suicide

The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, police said.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Decomposed Body of FTII Student Found in Hostel, Police Suspect Suicide
i

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs).

The decomposed body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, 5 August, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far.

"The student, identified as Ashwin Anurag Shukla, was found hanging in his hostel room this morning. The body was in a decomposed state," Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said.
Also Read

FTII Pune Merit List Shows 'Vacant' SC, ST, and OBC Seats; Students Protest

FTII Pune Merit List Shows 'Vacant' SC, ST, and OBC Seats; Students Protest
ADVERTISEMENT

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," he added.

Shukla was a student from the 2017 batch of cinematography course, a source from the institute said.

Also Read

After 8 Years of Domestic Abuse, Indian-Origin Woman Dies by Suicide in New York

After 8 Years of Domestic Abuse, Indian-Origin Woman Dies by Suicide in New York

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×