Dulquer’s Film Gets OTT Release, Kerala Theatre Owners to Not Cooperate: Reports

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has reportedly not received the news well and have decided to temporarily ban Dulquer’s releases alleging that the actor violated an agreement with them when he decided to skip the theatrical release.

FEOUK president K Vijayakumar told The New Indian Express, "Now they have announced that Salute will be released on OTT platform, which is a violation of the agreement with exhibitors. The movie's release was postponed due to the spike in Omicron cases. We had opened bookings, but had to refund the money. Wayfarer Films told us the movie would be released in theatres later.”

He added that the association will not cooperate with Dulquer or his production house till they reach an agreement.