China Sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Trip: Report
China has also sent multiple ships and planes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait for two days in a row.
The Chinese foreign ministry stated on Friday, 5 August, that it would sanction US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her recent Taiwan trip, according to Reuters.
Earlier this week, she led a congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan to honour "America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy."
China has responded furiously, with multiple ships and planes of the People's Liberation Army (the official name of the Chinese military) crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday and Friday.
The Communist Party of China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, and President Xi Jinping has clearly said that Taiwan "must and will be" reunited with China.
On the other hand, the US has de facto provided economic and military support to Taiwan for decades under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, a clause of which reads, "The United States will make available to Taiwan such defense articles and defense services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capabilities."
Finally, few in Taiwan support its reunification with Mainland China. Taiwanese people simply don’t trust China to keep their promise of granting limited but significant autonomy to Taiwan after the reunification, especially in the context of China's recent policy in Hong Kong.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
