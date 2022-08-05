China Sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Trip: Report

The Communist Party of China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, and President Xi Jinping has clearly said that Taiwan "must and will be" reunited with China.

On the other hand, the US has de facto provided economic and military support to Taiwan for decades under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, a clause of which reads, "The United States will make available to Taiwan such defense articles and defense services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capabilities."

Finally, few in Taiwan support its reunification with Mainland China. Taiwanese people simply don’t trust China to keep their promise of granting limited but significant autonomy to Taiwan after the reunification, especially in the context of China's recent policy in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from Reuters.)