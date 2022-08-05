Harnaaz Sandhu Sued By Upasana Singh Over Allegedly Breaching Film Contract
She was accused of not honouring an agreement signed for the promotion of a Punjabi movie.
Film producer Upasana Singh on Thursday filed a civil suit in the Chandigarh district court, seeking damages for an alleged breach of contract by Harnaaz Sandhu, as per a report by NDTV.
According to the same report, she was accused of not honouring an agreement signed for the promotion of a Punjabi movie. The producer claimed that Sandhu, as per her agreement with Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP, she was supposed to promote the film, in person and virtually but she didn't give dates for the same, Singh claimed.
Upasana Singh told the reporters outside court, "I gave Harnaaz a chance to act in the movie Bai Ji Kuttange. Not only this, I also made Yaara Diyan Poo Baran in which Harnaaz is the heroine as well," reported NDTV.
Harnaaz Sandhu became Miss Universe last December.
The film in question is Bai Ji Kuttange, which is directed by Smeep Kang.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.