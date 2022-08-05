Harnaaz Sandhu Sued By Upasana Singh Over Allegedly Breaching Film Contract

According to the same report, she was accused of not honouring an agreement signed for the promotion of a Punjabi movie. The producer claimed that Sandhu, as per her agreement with Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP, she was supposed to promote the film, in person and virtually but she didn't give dates for the same, Singh claimed.

Upasana Singh told the reporters outside court, "I gave Harnaaz a chance to act in the movie Bai Ji Kuttange. Not only this, I also made Yaara Diyan Poo Baran in which Harnaaz is the heroine as well," reported NDTV.