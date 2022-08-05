ADVERTISEMENT

‘She Is Worthy’: Chris Hemsworth Congratulates Mirabai Chanu for CWG Gold Medal

Chris Hemsworth wrote, "Congrats, Saikhom, you legend."

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal recently at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England. Chanu lifted 201 kgs after two rounds, bringing India it's first gold medal. Ever since her win, Chanu has been praised and lauded by many Indians, but she also received a special gift from Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

A user on Twitter quoted the photos of Chanu lifting and wrote, "Time for Thor to give up his hammer @chrishemsworth," referencing Hemsworth's famous Marvel character, Thor.

Chris Hemsworth, who noticed this tweet, replied and wrote, "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend."

