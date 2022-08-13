Delhi's Garbage Mountains Will Take 197 Years To Clear at Current Pace

According to the official estimate submitted by the municipal corporation to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, the budget for the project has increased significantly and will now cost approximately Rs 1,864 crore.

Unfortunately, the project is severely affected by a number of different variables, especially during the monsoons when processing is down due to rains and the garbage being wet.

There was also slow progress after an increase in garbage during the start of the year and the waste to energy plants being closed due to maintenance and repairs.