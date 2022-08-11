Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Masks Mandatory: What Are the Latest Rules?

As per the data released by Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 16,299 new coronavirus infections were reported, taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,06,996. However, the active cases declined to 1,25,076.

India's total death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities, which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 percent, and active cases account for 0.28 percent of total infections.

The data also stated that India's daily positivity rate stands at 4.94 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.90 percent.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)