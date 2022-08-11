Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Masks Mandatory: What Are the Latest Rules?
Seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday, 11 August, made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory again.
This comes after Delhi on Wednesday, reported 2,146 new cases and 08 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Where all are masks mandatory?
The Delhi government has made wearing of masks in all public places. This means, masks will now be mandatory in shops and shopping centres, malls, restaurants, movie theatres, among other such places.
What happens to those who violate rules?
A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators, the notification said.
Is it mandatory to wear masks while travelling in a car?
The fine, however, will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.
What about metros and buses?
It is mandatory to wear masks in metros and buses.
What is the COVID-19 situation in India?
As per the data released by Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 16,299 new coronavirus infections were reported, taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,06,996. However, the active cases declined to 1,25,076.
India's total death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities, which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.
The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 percent, and active cases account for 0.28 percent of total infections.
The data also stated that India's daily positivity rate stands at 4.94 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.90 percent.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
