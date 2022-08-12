Why Does China Keep Blocking India's UN Bids To Blacklist Pak-Based Terrorists?

Earlier this week, China blocked a proposal by the United States and India in the United Nations to blacklist Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's Abdul Rauf Azhar, citing "technical" reasons.

If the proposal had been passed, it would have imposed asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes on Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Masood Azhar who was the founder and leader of JeM.

According to the Indian government, Azhar was involved in the planning and execution of the 1999 Indian Airlines flight IC-814 attack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.

All other 14 member states of the United Nations Security Council were supportive of the listed proposal.