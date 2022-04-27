4 Manguluru Cops Suspended for Allegedly Assaulting Bajrang Dal Men in Custody

A police inspector and three constables were suspended in Manguluru on Monday, 25 April, pending a probe for allegedly assaulting Bajrang Dal activists at the Bajpe police station. The activists had been detained by the police for heckling a coconut vendor.

It has been alleged that two right-wing activists hailing from Kateel were abused and taken to Bajpe police station where they were assaulted by inspector PG Sandesh and three other police personnel.

The men had been taken into custody after the police received a complaint from a Muslim vendor, who said that the activists had attempted to stop him from unloading his tender coconuts at a shop in Moodbidri. The men had allegedly told the vendor, Ismail, that he was not permitted to trade there.