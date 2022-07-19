Xiaomi Redmi K50i Launch in India: Expected Price & Specs, Live Stream Details

Xiaomi Redmi K50i will launch in India on 20 July 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Xiaomi has not launched a K-series device in India for a long time now. The last K-series smartphone launched in India was back in 2019 and it was the Redmi K20. Now, the popular smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch a new device in India. Everybody should note that the Redmi K50i is ready to make its debut in India officially on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. Viewers can watch the launch event of the Redmi K50i live in the country.
As per the latest official details, the launch event of the Redmi K50i in India will take place on Wednesday, 20 July 2022, and the entire event will be live streamed for the viewers. Everyone can watch the launch event on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media pages. More details will be available soon.
As the Redmi K50i is completely ready to make its debut in India on Wednesday, 20 July 2022, it is important to know the specifications and expected price of the brand new smartphone by Xiaomi.
Xiaomi has officially shared some teasers for the Redmi K50i so that the buyers know what to expect in the upcoming launch. The Redmi K50i is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and it will have a 144Hz refresh rate.
There is also no information on the exact screen size of the device but one of the pictures on social media indicates that the Redmi K50i has a punch hole camera cut-out at the top centre, along with a slight chin at the bottom of the smartphone.
The Dimensity 8100 is going to operate in collaboration with the LiquidCool 2.0 tech that will keep the smartphone cool in case of high media consumption and gaming.
As per the latest details, the Redmi K50i is expected to be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 for the base model. The other version that is expected to be 8GB/256GB might be available in the Rs 29,000 to Rs 33,000 price range.
However, these are not the official details revealed by the company so one should watch the launch event of the device on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 via YouTube and the company's social media pages.
The Redmi K50i will go on sale officially on 22 July 2022 after it is launched. It will be available on Amazon India, Mi Stores, and other retail outlets.
