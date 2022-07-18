OPPO Reno 8 Series India Launch Today: Live Streaming Details, Price & Specs

The OPPO Reno 8 series launch date and time in India have been officially announced by the company. The smartphones are the latest Reno models and are known to succeed the OPPO Reno 7 series.

Everybody should note that the OPPO Reno 8 series will launch in India today, on Monday, 18 July 2022 at 6 pm IST. The OPPO Reno 8 series includes three models - OPPO Reno 8, OPPO Reno 8 Pro and OPPO Reno 8 Pro Plus.

Since the OPPO Reno 8 series has been already launched in China, we know about its specifications. The OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ will be known as OPPO Reno 8 Pro in India. The details suggest that the OPPO Reno 8 series will make its debut in India today and the event will be live streamed on the company's YouTube channel.