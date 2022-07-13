Redmi K50i To Be Launched in India: Launch Date, Price, Specs, and Features

Xiaomi is all set to bring back its Redmi K-series in India by launching the Redmi K50i on 20 July 2022. The launch date for the Redmi K50i in India was confirmed earlier this month. The last launch from the company was the Redmi K20 series in 2019 as its premium Redmi smartphone series in India.

Redmi K50i is the sub-brand's most premium offering so far. The other competitors of this smartphone include Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQOO Neo 6, and Poco F4 5G.

Let's have a look at the key details, including the Redmi K50i India price and sale date. Here’s everything to know about the Redmi K50i ahead of its launch.