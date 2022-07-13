Redmi K50i To Be Launched in India: Launch Date, Price, Specs, and Features

Know the expected launch date, price, and features of the Redmi K50i.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Xiaomi is all set to bring back its Redmi K-series in India by launching the Redmi K50i on 20 July 2022. The launch date for the Redmi K50i in India was confirmed earlier this month. The last launch from the company was the Redmi K20 series in 2019 as its premium Redmi smartphone series in India.
Redmi K50i is the sub-brand's most premium offering so far. The other competitors of this smartphone include Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQOO Neo 6, and Poco F4 5G.
Let's have a look at the key details, including the Redmi K50i India price and sale date. Here’s everything to know about the Redmi K50i ahead of its launch.
Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K50i in India on 20 July 2022. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com as well as Mi Home Stores and other channels, following its launch.
The Redmi K50i India launch event will be hosted virtually. Interested viewers will be able to watch the live stream on Redmi India’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.
The price of the Redmi K50i will be announced at the launch event on 20 July. However, as per the leaked information, Xiaomi may launch the device with two storage options. The base 6GB RAM model will be available at a price between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000. It is expected to launch for Rs 26,999.
The other storage configuration with 8GB of RAM will be priced at Rs 31,999. The Redmi K50i will be available in three colour options – Stealth Black, Quick Silver, and Phantom Blue.
The device will go on sale from 22 July.
Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K50i will have the following features:
MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
The 5G chipset with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM
128GB/ 256GB of internal storage
67W fast charging with a 5080 mAh battery
6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution at the front
A display with a 144Hz refresh rate
The smartphone will boot Android 12 out of the box.
A layer of MIUI 13 on top
A triple-camera set-up on the back
64MP main camera
An 8MP ultrawide camera
2MP macro camera
A 16MP front camera for selfies
