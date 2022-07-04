Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra Launch Event: Live-Streaming and Features
Know when and where to watch the live launch event of Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi 12S flagship series launch event to be held in China today, 4 July at 7:00 pm Beijing Time (GMT +8) / 4:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30) / 12:00 pm London Time (GMT +1).
The interested people can watch the launch event on the brand’s official channel on Bilibili in China. Globally, the live stream will also be streamed on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel.
The smartphone brand will introduce the three models of its Xiaomi 12S flagships today, which are Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Let's know the price, features, and other details of the phones.
Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Features
The three models in the line-up will be introduced with the following features:
First-ever Leica-branded camera set-up for perfect photography
A premium finish on the back
Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship SoC is built on TSMC’s power-efficient 4nm node process.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra with the biggest main camera sensor and 1-inch Sony IMX989 lens
Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro will have the Sony IMX707 main lens.
Xiaomi has spent $15 million on the development of the Sony IMX989 sensor with both Sony and Leica. With the efforts made, Xiaomi is confident and claims that its upcoming flagship will usher in a new era of smartphone photography.
The Xiaomi 12S is the smallest device in the Xiaomi 12S family with its compact size and ergonomic design (a 6.28-inch LTPO 2.0 120Hz AMOLED display that supports variable refresh rates from 10 Hz to 120Hz).
