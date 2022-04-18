OnePlus 10R 5G to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Check Launch Date

Processor

OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Display

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.

Camera

In terms of camera, OnePlus is expected to install a triple-rear camera setup in OnePlus 10R 5G. It may include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor. There is no information available about specifications of the front/ selfie camera.

Battery

OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.